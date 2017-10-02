Call for Art for November Manzanita Writers’ Series, tied to mystery theme

To highlight our November Manzanita Writers’ Series mystery theme, artists are invited to submit art to be displayed in the Hoffman Center all of November 2017.

The art should be inspired by the literary reference “Quoth the Raven – ‘Nevermore’” in some manner and can include up to two pieces of any two-dimensional medium.

Artists are welcome to sell their work, with a 30 percent commission to the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Ready-to-hang art should be dropped off at the Hoffman Center between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday, October 30. The show will be hung that afternoon and will be among the art on display all November.

On November 20, author Ingrid Thoft will teach a workshop titled “Mastering Murder” and read from her latest thriller that evening, Duplicity.

The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Avenue.) Further information is available at hoffmanblog.org <hoffmanblog.org> online or contact Kathie Hightower, kathiejhightower@gmail.com