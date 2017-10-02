Brownsmead Flats to perform at The Hoffman Center for The Arts, Saturday Oct. 28

The Brownsmead Flats

playing at the Hoffman Center for the Arts

594 Laneda Avenue

Manzanita

Saturday

Oct. 28

7:00 p.m.

$10 admission

The Brownsmead Flats play acoustic music that may be best described as “Crabgrass,” a style they liken to folk/bluegrass with a maritime flavor. They sing with a strong emphasis on tight vocal harmonies and the quintet plays a variety of acoustic instruments. Dan Sutherland is featured on hammered dulcimer, mandolin, and fiddle. Ray Raihala picks banjo, guitar, and mandolin. Larry Moore plays the mandolin. John Fenton is on bass and mandolin, and Ned Heavenrich plays harmonica and guitar.

The Brownsmead Flats create a fun loving atmosphere where audiences are encouraged to participate by singing along and doing hand motions. The versatility of the band allows them to generate music for all ages. Their tight harmonies and enjoyment of making music together translate into an event guaranteed to fill audiences with joy and mirth.