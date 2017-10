Karissa Hadermann (641) led her Neah-Kah-Nie teammates from the start and led the rest of the race as the Lady Pirates won the Northwest League championship Tuesday at Twin Rocks Friends Camp.

(Top Right) Tyler Ernst of neah-Kah-Nie heads downhill fast during Tuesday’s Bigfoot Invitational/Northwest League Championship race at Twin Rocks Friends Camp in Rockaway Beach.

Citizen Photo/Brad Mosher