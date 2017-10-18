Alert: High Wind Warning until 11:00PM

0 Comment

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Warning Near Beaches and Headlands, which is in effect from noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* BEACHES AND HEADLANDS…South 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 65 mph.

* COASTAL COMMUNITIES…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph.

* TIMING OF STRONGEST WINDS…3 PM to 8 PM.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could result in downed limbs and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be made more difficult…especially for higher profile vehicles.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.








Share This Post

You might also like:

GAMES



Post Comment

© Copyright 2017 The North Coast Citizen