Alert: High Wind Warning until 11:00PM

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Warning Near Beaches and Headlands, which is in effect from noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* BEACHES AND HEADLANDS…South 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 65 mph.

* COASTAL COMMUNITIES…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph.

* TIMING OF STRONGEST WINDS…3 PM to 8 PM.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could result in downed limbs and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be made more difficult…especially for higher profile vehicles.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.