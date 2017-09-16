Year of Wellness recipe: Watermelon Salsa

Recipe Source:

Food Hero www.foodhero.org

Number of servings: 2 cups

Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups small cubes of watermelon

1⁄4 cup chopped green onions

1⁄4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon rice vinegar

1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions:

• In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients.

• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Notes:

• Serve salsa with burritos, tacos, fish or grilled meat.

• Try adding corn, chile peppers, or chopped avocado.

• If you do not have vinegar, try lemon or lime juice.

• Serve with fresh vegetables or Food Hero Baked Tortilla Chips.