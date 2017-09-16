Year of Wellness recipe: Watermelon Salsa

Recipe Source:
Food Hero www.foodhero.org
Number of servings: 2 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation and cooking): 15 minutes
Ingredients:
2 cups small cubes of watermelon
1⁄4 cup chopped green onions
1⁄4 cup red onion, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon rice vinegar
1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro
1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions:
• In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients.
• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes:
• Serve salsa with burritos, tacos, fish or grilled meat.
• Try adding corn, chile peppers, or chopped avocado.
• If you do not have vinegar, try lemon or lime juice.
• Serve with fresh vegetables or Food Hero Baked Tortilla Chips.