Year of Wellness: Cowboy Salad recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes

Yields 8 cups

Source: Food Hero,

www.foodhero.org

Ingredients

2 cans (15 ounces) black-eyed peas or black beans

1 can (15 ounces) corn

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch green onions (5 green onions)

3 medium tomatoes

1 avocado (optional)

1 Tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

2 Tablespoons vinegar or lime juice

1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

Directions

Drain and rinse the black-eyed peas (or black beans) and corn.

Finely chop the cilantro and green onions.

Dice the tomatoes and avocados.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Mix oil, vinegar or lime juice, salt and pepper together in a small bowl.

Pour oil mixture over salad ingredients and toss lightly.

Refrigerate leftovers within two hours.

Notes

Serve with your favorite meal or as a snack with tortilla chips.

Use fresh corn – boil three to four ears of fresh corn, remove kernels from cob.

Try adding other vegetables such as sweet or hot peppers or zucchini.

Freeze extra lime juice to use later.

Cook your own dry beans. One can (15 ounces) is about 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups drained beans.