Writer’s workshop planned for The North Coast Squid literary journal, Oct. 8

Join fellow writers interested in submitting to the next issue of the North Coast Squid for a Writing Lab, Sunday, October 8. We will meet from 10:00 a.m. to noon, at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

The purpose of this workshop is to get feedback from fellow writers as you offer your insights to other participants on their writing. It will be a full session of learning for all of us, when your piece is being critiqued as well as when others are being critiqued. The session will be facilitated and timed so everyone gets equal attention and time.

“One misconception about workshops is the you learn the most about how to be a better writer on the day your story is discussed – not true. …It’s when someone else has their turn at bat that you actually get to see what is going on; the view is always clearer without all those emotional defenses in the way.”

— Ann Patchett, from the essay “The Getaway Car,” from the collection This is the Story of a Happy Marriage

Please bring $10 (workshop fee) and 10 copies of one piece you are considering for submission to the Squid (one poem or one prose piece–1500 words, fiction or nonfiction). RSVP by emailing northcoastsquid@gmail.com <mailto:northcoastsquid@gmail.com>. Space is limited.

All Squid submissions are due by midnight October 31, so this session will allow you editing/polishing time. Work must be submitted electronically via the ‘submit’ button on the North Coast Squid page of the hoffmanblog.org (http://hoffmanblog.org/north-coast-squid).

Submissions are accepted for fiction, nonfiction (to include memoir), and poetry. We also have a Young Writers category (ages 18 and under).

All submissions are selected in a blind judging by authors/poets outside the coastal area. Submissions of art, photos and photos of sculptures will also be solicited for cover art and inside art, with final art chosen by a committee.

The North Coast Squid, a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and the Manzanita Writers Series, showcases the work of writers and artists who live on the north Oregon coast or have a strong connection to the area. The next issue will be published in April 2018.

If you are looking for inspiration and examples, copies of the 5th Edition of the North Coast Squid Literary Journal are still available for sale at Cloud & Leaf Bookstore, Manzanita News & Espresso and other local retail stores. Proceeds of the $7 cover price will go to produce future editions of the magazine.

The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Avenue.) Further information is available at hoffmanblog.org <http://hoffmanblog.org ><http://hoffmanblog.org/>> online or contact Kathie Hightower, kathiejhightower@gmail.com