The Wild and Rare in our own Backyards: Life in the Coastal Edge

30 million years ago, the present-day coastline was being formed by flood lavas from Idaho diving beneath the sea and then slowly rising out of the water to become the peaks we cherish today. Let’s explore the origins of Onion and Angora peaks and Neahkahnie mountain, discover the rare abundance of unique life within, and be inspired by the history of heroes who have worked to keep the Coastal Edge wild.

Lower Nehalem Watershed Council kicks-off their 2017-18 Speaker Series on October 12th by welcoming Katie Voelke, Executive Director of the North Coast Land Conservancy. Voelke’s presentation will explore NCLC’s Coastal Edge Initiative and the ongoing efforts to conserve the wild and rare in our own backyards. The Coastal Edge Initiative seeks to preserve complete, contiguous coastal watersheds, allowing the once and future temperate rainforest indigenous to this coastline to again thrive. It will create a corridor of ecological connectivity of unprecedented scale in Oregon, stretching from the ridgetops to the ocean, in one of the world’s most biodiverse regions.

Katie Voelke was raised in a home under oak trees where she spent many hours collecting bugs, making mud pies with her sister, and camping and hiking with her parents in the summers. She is sure that this life-long exposure to the natural world is what led her on a path to study biology in school. Katie settled on Oregon’s north coast with her husband Scott in 2003, they live in Nehalem with their three sons. After years of doing field work with the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Katie found her calling: working in land conservation with North Coast Land Conservancy. In 2005 Katie started as NCLC’s first Stewardship Director working under founding Executive Director, Neal Maine. After 3 years of learning the ropes alongside Neal, she took the helm in 2008 as Executive Director. Although her job at NCLC keeps her inside more than she would like, she manages to get her fix of the outdoors following in her parent’s footsteps: bug collecting with her little boys and spending the summers hiking and camping with family.

The presentation will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Event Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Find more information on our speaker series on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/lnwc1).

