An aircraft struck and killed two elk at the Nehalem airport while attempting to land. No human injuries. One dead cow, one dead bull. Plane and elk carcasses blocking runway.

Tillamook Dispatch has contacted Aviation to shut down the airport. The impact has caused a substantial liquid spill; there is some debate on whether the majority of the liquid may be coolant as opposed to fuel. Manzanita PD on scene and activating HazMat response as appropriate. OSP still 15 minutes out.