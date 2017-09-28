Tillamook Estuaries Partnership wants your input!

TEP is in the process of revising its Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP) to include all of Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds.

We have three meetings planned throughout the County:

September 26th: Kiawanda Community Center (Pacific City) from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

September 27th: North County Recreation District (Nehalem) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

September 28th: Tillamook County Library (Tillamook) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30.p.m.

Join us at one or all of the meetings but your input will help guide efforts being done in the Nehalem, Tillamook, Sand Lake, Netarts, and Nestuca Bays along with watersheds as far north as Falcon Cove and as far south as Neskowin and Cascade Head.

If you have any questions or comments, contact Lisa Phipps at 503-322-2222 or lphipps@tbnep.org