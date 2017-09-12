Tillamook County Public Works welcomes new Director

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce and welcome new Public Works Director, Chris Laity. Mr. Laity is a Professional Engineer and has worked as a project engineer and manager in Powell County, Montana. He brings to Tillamook County many years of project management along with roadway and bridge design. Mr. Laity combines his recent experience as project manager with his past experience in a number of areas, specifically contract management, field inspection, conflict resolution, as well as the development of a transportation team.

Additionally, Mr. Laity has extensive experience and knowledge in writing grants, contracts, budgets, and collaborating and partnering with government agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Mr. Laity served as an on-call county engineer where he gained first-hand knowledge of the construction management of roads, bridges, flood mitigation, and culverts.

Mr. Laity and his family have spent many summers visiting family in this area and they are very pleased to now call Tillamook County their new home. Mr. Laity began his position in the Public Works Department on August 21, 2017.