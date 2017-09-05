Tillamook County Library receives new computers from Umpqua Bank

The Garibaldi Branch of the Tillamook County Library is receiving a donation of three new computers from Umpqua Bank. As of September 6, the nearest Umpqua Bank store for North Tillamook County residents will be in Tillamook. Umpqua donated these computers in part to give Garibaldi customers a convenient option to conduct daily personal banking business online.

“While the physical Garibaldi store location is closing, Umpqua is committed to continue serving the banking needs of our friends and neighbors in Garibaldi and the surrounding area,” said Sarah Kingsborough, Umpqua’s Tillamook store manager. “These computers are one way we can support the community, as well as serve our local customers.”

Umpqua is also exploring opportunities for its associates to visit the library and help train customers on how to use its online banking services and other digital offerings.

“Umpqua Bank recognizes that libraries are an important center for the community and great at helping people learn,” said Sara Charlton, Director of the Tillamook County Library. “We were thrilled the bank asked to donate these computers and excited they’re ready for use.”