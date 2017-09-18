Thunderstorms with threat of waterspouts – one already spotted off Oceanside

ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS TODAY WITH THREAT OF WATERSPOUTS…

Cool unstable air mass over the region will allow showers and isolated thunderstorms move onshore today into tonight. Some of the thunderstorms may produce small hail, brief downpours and gusty winds.

Of particular attention is the potential for waterspouts. Alreadyhave had reports of a waterspout near Netarts around 1045 am today. Will continue to see threat of waterspouts today. Any waterspout that moves onshore should dissipate quickly.

The threat of waterspouts will end this evening, as the stronger thunderstorms weaken.