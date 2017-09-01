TEP to hold a series of presentations regarding the change to their Comprehensive Management Plan

The Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) is currently updating the Compehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP). This work is being performed in cooperation with the University of Oregon’s Community Service Center. The plan is designed to ensure the health of Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the bays and make productive use of surrounding lands.

The CCMP, currently focused on the Tillamook Bay, will be revised to include goals and objectives for not only the Tillamook but also the Nehalem, Netarts, Sand Lake, and Nestucca bays and watersheds. The plan sets a 10-year action plan to coordinate resources, strengthen commitments, and protect and enhance the natural resources of the bays and watersheds in the county. To ensure that the concerns and actions outlined in the plan are relevant to current conditions, TEP is coordinating outreach efforts to receive public input about the plan’s priorities.

The public is invited to attend these workshops and assist TEP with ensuring the CCMP includes appropriate actions that ensure the long-term health of all of the estuaries and watersheds in Tillamook County. The workshops will take place:

Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Pacific City at the Kiawanda Community Center

Sept. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Nehalem at the North County Recreation District

Sept. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Tillamook at the Tillamook County Library

If you have any questions regarding the Tillamook Bays CCMP update or public workshops, please contact: Lisa Phipps, Executive Director TEP at (503) 322-2222 or lphipps@tbnep.org; or Michael Howard, Assistant Program Director for the Community Service Center at (541) 346-8413 or mrhoward@uoregon.edu.