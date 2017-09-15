Spirit Mountain Community Funds awards $733,404 to local non-profit organizations

The Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF) awarded $733,404 to 37 non-profit organizations in Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on September 13, 2017.

Among the non-profits to receive grants for the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter were:

• Benton County: Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc. – $5,000; Philomath Community Services – $5,000

• Lane County: Beyond Toxics – $6,000; Relief Nursery, Inc. – $6,000; CASA of Lane County – $5,000; Womenspace, Inc. – $32,000; Parenting Now! – $20,000; Square One Villages – $20,000

• Lincoln County: Children’s Advocacy Center of Lincoln County – $6,000

• Marion County: Mid-Valley Literacy Center – $2,800; Salem Free Clinics – $37,000; Liberty House $36,000

• Multnomah County: PTA Oregon Congress – $6,000; Guardian Partners – $6,000; Family of Friends Mentoring – $6,000; William Temple House – $5,000; Playwrite – $5,000; Kukatonon – $5,000; Portland Center Stage – $5,000; Portland Harbor Community Coalition – $40,000; Urban League of Portland – $20,000; Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation – $35,000; Camp Fire Columbia – $40,000; Pathfinders of Oregon – $37,544; Children’s Healing Art Project, Inc. – $10,000; Portland Homeless Family Solutions – $15,000; Reading Results – $40,000; Shriners Hospitals for Children – $33,200; Volunteers of America, Inc. – $40,000; ROSE Community Development – $40,000; Stand for Children Leadership Center – $20,000; Tucker-Maxon Oral School – $40,000; College Possible – $16,000

• Polk County: Luckimute Watershed Council – $4,460

• Tillamook County: Sustainable Northwest – $5,000

• Yamhill County: Juliettes House – $40,000; Lutheran Community Services NW – $38,400

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, as an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6% of all casino revenue to non-profit organizations in an 11-county area of Western Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: health care, education, arts & culture, environmental protection, historical preservation, public safety and problem gaming. To date, the Community Fund awarded $75,709,762 in grants to non-profit organizations in NW Oregon.

“The strength of our local partnerships is something Spirit Mountain Community Fund takes pride in,” said Executive Director Mychal Cherry. “It is an honor and privilege to support those organizations in NW Oregon who are working to improve the quality of life for families, making it a better place to live, work and thrive. Hayu Masi (Many Thanks)!