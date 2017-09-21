Special Weather Statement: FUNNEL CLOUDS REPORTED NEAR TILLAMOOK

…FUNNEL CLOUDS REPORTED NEAR TILLAMOOK…

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

At 4:25 PM PDT, emergency management in Tillamook reported a funnel cloud southwest of the city. It is unlikely the funnel cloud touched the ground and it has since dissipated.

The current weather pattern is favorable for what are called cold core funnel clouds. These funnels do not usually touch the ground. However, if they do touch the ground they are still dangerous tornadoes and can be damaging.

The threat of funnel clouds will continue through sunset.