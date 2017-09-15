SOLVE Fall 2017 cleanup events planned for Tillamook County

SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup is scheduled for September 23, 2017. Each fall, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and partners join with over 100 other projects across the state to pick up litter along our beaches. In 1984, this SOLVE event became the first coast wide volunteer beach cleanup in the world! SOLVE supports numerous check-in sites across the state. Bags and gloves are provided free of charge to all volunteers. Volunteers are encouraged to register at their favorite beach by visiting solveoregon.org.

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS captains the cleanup from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares with a number of great partners including Tillamook County Parks, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, and Oregon State Parks. Come out and help keep beautiful Netarts Bay and the surrounding area clean! Join us and be part of this amazing effort. If we are too far away, you can find a different spot on the SOLVE website.