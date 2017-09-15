SOLVE Fall 2017 cleanup events planned for Tillamook County

SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup is scheduled for September 23, 2017. Each fall, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and partners join with over 100 other projects across the state to pick up litter along our beaches. In 1984, this SOLVE event became the first coast wide volunteer beach cleanup in the world! SOLVE supports numerous check-in sites across the state. Bags and gloves are provided free of charge to all volunteers. Volunteers are encouraged to register at their favorite beach by visiting solveoregon.org.
Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS captains the cleanup from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares with a number of great partners including Tillamook County Parks, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, and Oregon State Parks. Come out and help keep beautiful Netarts Bay and the surrounding area clean! Join us and be part of this amazing effort. If we are too far away, you can find a different spot on the SOLVE website.
WEBS and partners are hosting this event as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more about Explore Nature at www.tbnep.org.
Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS (Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea) is a community committed to sustainability through education. WEBS works with interested community members, and locally represented agencies and organizations, to educate Tillamook County residents and visitors. Learn more at www.NetartsBayToday.org.
Where: Netarts Bay Boat Basin
When: September 23 from 10am -1pm
Links:
- Facebook Page
- REGISTRATION: solveoregon.org/get-involved/events/netarts-bay-boat-
ramp-cleanup
- WEBSITE: www.netartsbaytoday.org or www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com