Search for missing person at Oswald West State Park

At approximately 3:21pm, Sunday Sept. 10 Tillamook County 911 received an emergency call regarding a male who had fallen off the cliff near Devil’s Cauldron, also known as Elk Flats, and was missing in the water. The US Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, Manzanita Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue, and Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance responded to the scene.

Investigation revealed Joseph McDonald Lescene, age 51, and Sarah Jones Lescene, age 42 from British Columbia were hiking on the bluff near the end of the trail when Joseph Lescene lost his footing and fell down the face of the cliff and into the water below, an approximate 800 foot drop. Others sightseeing in the area heard Sarah Jones Lescene’s distress on the trail and contacted 911. Responding Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue recovered a backpack in the water below the cliff, which Joseph Lescene had been wearing at the time of the fall.

At this time, he has not been recovered and foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.