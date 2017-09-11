Sammy’s Place Hosts the 13th Annual Buddy Walk® at the Beach Celebrating Community Inclusion

Saturday, September 16, 2016, Sammy’s Place will host the 13th Annual BUDDY WALK® at the BEACH in downtown Seaside at Quatat Park, representing Clatsop, Tillamook, and Lincoln Counties.

The BUDDY WALK® is a national program providing an opportunity for our entire community to come together and walk side by side with friends, family members, and neighbors to promote understanding and acceptance of people with all abilities. This year’s walk intends to bring awareness that disability is normal.

Events will begin at 9am and will include music, face-painting, food and legendary raffle prizes! The walk is a short march through downtown Seaside, OR and culminates back at Quatat Park for a dance party.

The BUDDY WALK® at the BEACH has raised over $60,000 to support the mission of Sammy’s Place – to create a natured-centered living, working, and respite setting for people who experience disability and those who share their journey.

About Sammy’s Place: Sammy’s Place was founded in 2006 as an Oregon 501(c)(3) organization.

Sammy’s Place seeks to empower those with disability by creating a business model that provide opportunities to engage with the extraordinary natural environments of the North Coast of Oregon. Additionally, Sammy’s Place is working towards providing alternative housing options for adults with disabilities.

To register for the Buddy Walk at the Beach or more information about Sammy’s Place go to www.sammysplace.info