Red flag warning in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 601…602…603…604…605…606…607…608…612…660…663… 664…665 AND 667… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning…which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* What…Thunderstorms with LAL 3 will be possible. Thunderstorms will generally be moving northwestward fast enough to prevent widespread wetting rains.

* Where…Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington

* When…Late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

* Thunderstorm Evolution…The focus late this afternoon/evening and tonight will likely be south of a line extending between Mt Jefferson and Tillamook. The focus should shift north of a line extending between the Three Sisters and Tillamook for Thursday.

* Impacts…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … CENTRAL OREGON COASTAL STRIP … EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON COAST RANGE … MT. HOOD NATIONAL FOREST – WEST OF CASCADE CREST … NORTH OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … NORTH OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST RANGE … WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST … WILLAMETTE VALLEY

Instructions:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

