Pirates struggle at home, Lady Mooks tip Corbett

Neah-Kah-Nie struggled in Saturday’s home volleyball tournament.

Playing in pool A of their own volleyball tournament, the Lady Pirates barely fell to Santiam by identical 25-23 and 25-23 scores and lost to Delphian by 25-15 and 25-23 margins, going 0-4 in sets against two of the rivals.

The Pirates made it to the consolation play, falling in two to Waldport by 25-10 and 25-20 scores.

The Neah-Kah-Nie team dropped its Northwest League opener Thursday by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Nestucca opened with a 25-15 win in front of its home fans, only to see the Pirates rally for a 26-24 win in the second game.

The Lady Cats rally to win the third game by a 25-10 score, but the Pirates rallied for a 25-23 win that forced a fifth game.

The Lady Cats took the fifth with a 15-6 score to open league play with a win.

The Pirates (0-1) headed to Vernonia Tuesday and will travel Friday to City Christian for a 6:30 p.m. battle.

The Lady Cats (1-0) moved into a three-way tie for second place with Delphian and Vernonia.

Tillamook stops Corbett

The Lady Cheesemakers handed Corbett a 2-1 loss in the Cascade volleyball invitational Saturday.

Tillamook also dropped a 2-0 decision to the tournament hosts, Cascade, by identical 25-23 scores.

Tillamook won the first game by a 25-22 margin, then dropped the second by a 17-25 score.

But the Lady Mooks rallied with a 15-9 win in the third game to grab the victory.

Tillamook traveled to Banks Tuesday to open the Cowapa League play and will travel again Thursday to Scappoose.

The Lady Mooks will host Astoria Sept. 19 in their league home opener.