Oregon Blueberries: Bison Meatballs with Blueberry Sauce recipe

Meatballs

• ¼ cup olive oil

• ¾ cup finely chopped onion

• 5 garlic cloves, minced

• ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

• 3 tablespoons whole milk

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh

cilantro

• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt

• ½ teaspoon pepper

• ¼ teaspoon ground allspice

• 1 ¼ pounds ground bison

Sauce

• 1 cup steeped Earl Grey tea

• 1/3 cup dried blueberries

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1 piece star anise

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup frozen blueberries, thawed

• 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar

To make the meatballs

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, cook, stirring frequently about 5 minutes, until translucent. Add garlic. Cook, stirring, 1 minute; let cool.

2. In a large bowl combine breadcrumbs , milk, egg, cilantro, salt, pepper and allspice. Add bison and onion mixture. Mix until blended. Roll into 1-¼ inch balls.

3. In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, drizzle 2 tablespoons oil. Brown meatballs in batches, transferring to a large baking pan. Cover with foil to keep warm.

To serve, drizzle meatballs with sauce.

Number of servings (yield): 24 meatballs

To make the sauce

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine tea, dried blueberries, sugar, anise and salt; bring to a simmer and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Stir in frozen blueberries; increase heat to medium-high, bringing to a boil. Let boil for 3 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Remove from heat and set aside.