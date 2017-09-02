Oregon Blueberries: Bison Meatballs with Blueberry Sauce recipe

Meatballs
• ¼ cup olive oil
• ¾ cup finely chopped onion
• 5 garlic cloves, minced
• ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs
• 3 tablespoons whole milk
• 1 large egg, beaten
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh
cilantro
• 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
• ½ teaspoon pepper
• ¼ teaspoon ground allspice
• 1 ¼ pounds ground bison
Sauce
• 1 cup steeped Earl Grey tea
• 1/3 cup dried blueberries
• 3 tablespoons sugar
• 1 piece star anise
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup frozen blueberries, thawed
• 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar
To make the meatballs
1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, cook, stirring frequently about 5 minutes, until translucent. Add garlic. Cook, stirring, 1 minute; let cool.
2. In a large bowl combine breadcrumbs , milk, egg, cilantro, salt, pepper and allspice. Add bison and onion mixture. Mix until blended. Roll into 1-¼ inch balls.
3. In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, drizzle 2 tablespoons oil. Brown meatballs in batches, transferring to a large baking pan. Cover with foil to keep warm.
To serve, drizzle meatballs with sauce.
Number of servings (yield): 24 meatballs
To make the sauce
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine tea, dried blueberries, sugar, anise and salt; bring to a simmer and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Stir in frozen blueberries; increase heat to medium-high, bringing to a boil. Let boil for 3 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Remove from heat and set aside.