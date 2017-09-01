NKN’s new teachers for School District 56 Brian Cameron September 1, 2017 0 Comment Premium Jasmine Brimacomb, Teaching second and third grades at Garibaldi Grade School, originally from Kennewick, Wash. Brimacomb decided to move to the North Coast to specifically teach at NKN. “I love it here so far.” Will Crook, Teaching Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School social studies. Originally from the small town of Jewell in the NW Oregon Coast Range not far from our North Coast, Crook had visited many times in his youth. “I love it here, I’ve been teaching for a while now so thankfully I think I’m ready.” Brenda Edwards, Teaching math for Neah-Kah-Nie, Brenda lives with her family in Seaside and has taught Special Education there for 12 years prior, she has an 11-year-old son and enjoys the North Tillamook County beauty. Skyanna Goodland, Teaching Neah-Kah-Nie High School Math, Goodland has been teaching for 14 years and has practiced her craft in Oregon, Alaska and Vermont. “I’ve always loved the Oregon Coast.” Clayton Hall, Teaching seventh and eighth grade P.E. and coaching football at Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School, graduated from Brigham Young University in Utah and grew up in McMinnville. “I love Tillamook County, it’s great here.” Sandra Herder, Teaching fourth and fifth grades at Garibaldi Grade School, Herder originally hails from Portland, then Oahu, and currently resides in Barview. “I love being part of smaller communities,” Said Herder. “Everything about them appeals to me.” Ellie Hilger, Teaching Special Education at Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School. From the North Plains area and now residing in Bay City, Hilger considers her new position another chapter for she and her family. “I got married in July, my husband works for Stimpson Timber Company so it just made sense.” This is Hilger’s fifth year teaching. Hannah Reynolds, Teaching Neah-Kah-Nie High School social studies, Reynolds is originally from the Portland area, she then went to New York City for nearly five years and decided to take the opportunity to teach in a more rural environment. “It’s beautiful here, the air smells so clean, I just enjoy it a lot here.” Jay Rocca, Teaching Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School science, hailing from Dallas, Texas originally Rocca and his wife decided after searching high and low to move somewhere with mountains and the ocean. “We found everything we want here, and plus, I’m a Goonies fan, so it just fit.” Susan Rodinski, Teaching Neah-Kah-Nie High School Spanish as well as the assistant Volleyball Coach. Rodinski is originally from the Portland area and moved to Nehalem to follow her family who also recently moved to the area. Meghan Tokar, Teaching Neah-Kah-Nie math, originally from Medford, Ore. Tokar saw the job opportunity and jumped at being close to the coast. “I came here for opportunity and adventure.” Click Here to view all the Featured Print Ads