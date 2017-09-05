The Nehalem Valley Historical Society to host “History of the Nehalem Bay Area,” from Oct. 16 to Nov. 2

The Nehalem Valley Historical Society proudly announces the return of the “History of the Nehalem Bay Area” series led by Mark Beach at Pine Grove Community House in downtown Manzanita. All presentations involve extensive use of historical photos and include time for questions and discussion. New classes include “From Indians to Homesteaders” and “Selling the Seashore” with unique information and photos.

The series begins on Monday, Oct. 16, and meets every Monday and Thursday until November 2 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The $50 fee includes membership in the Historical Society, a DVD and map about local history, as well as all course materials. Current Historical Society members pay $35. The Pine Grove Community Center is at ____ Laneda Street, Manzanita.

Mark Beach has a Ph.D. in history, taught at Cornell University and worked at the Smithsonian Institution before moving to Oregon in 1992. This history course will draw from Mark’s research into north Tillamook County and will feature his extensive collection of historical photos.

To sign up for this course, call the Historical Society at 368-7460 or apply at Pine Grove on the first date, October 16. To see a detailed list of topics, check the events button at www.nehalemvalleyhistory.org or request a brochure from the Historical Society.