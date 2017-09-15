Neah-Kah-Nie School District “Lockdown” drill brings law enforcement and students together

On Friday September 15, 2017 at 9:00 AM, law enforcement officers and officials from the Rockaway Beach Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Manzanita Department of Public Safety partnered with the Neahkahnie School District to conduct a “lockdown” drill at Neahkahnie High School.

Through planning and preparation of everyone involved, the drill ran smoothly with a focus on law enforcement led release of students to a rendezvous area deemed best suited for this particular drill. High School Principal Heidi Buckmaster represented the school district through all stages of planning, and Middle School Principal Leo Lawyer was on site during the drill for observation and evaluation.

Having students involved allows for officers and students to interact in a low stress environment to prepare them to quickly and safely respond to a violent threat or other real world event.

Rockaway Beach Police Department would like to thank the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Manzanita Department of Public Safety and especially the Neahkahnie High School staff and students for a highly successful opportunity to work together to build a safer community.

If you have questions about this project, please feel free to contact Sergeant Sean Ahlers at the Rockaway Beach Police Department or by phone at (503)355-2252.