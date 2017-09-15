Muttzanita in Manzanita set to bow-wow the beachside crowd, Sept. 17

North Coast Citizen’s of Muttzanita, of the two and four legged varieties, latch your leashes, take the tennis balls and trundle the treats as you take your canine companion to downtown Manzanita for the annual celebration of all things dog, Muttzanita 2017 graces Laneda avenue a furry fashion.

By Brian Cameron

“It’s looking to be quite the event this year,” said Meghan Ruona, owner of Four Paws on The Beach and Muttzanita 2017 organizer. “We’re in our tenth year of doing this and it seems to be growing in popularity.”

This year’s event will feature a variety of dog related activities that even their human counterparts may find to be a fun, family friendly day in Manzanita. Scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of The Little Apple Grocery. Early registration opens at 9 a.m. and at 10 the main event will begin with vendors opening their doors, pet adoptions from local animal rescue organizations and the silent auction begins. At 10:30 a.m. the parade lineup forms and shortly after begins the trek down Laneda Avenue all the way to the beach.

Once on the sands of Muttzanita contestants can participate in “Chuck-It” contests, musical “chairs,” and take part in the talent show. The event will also be featuring presentations and on-site demonstrations from professional dog trainers, pet masseuses, as well as get to meet Corporal Joe Bowman and Gunner of the Cannon Beach Police Department’s K9 Unit. A costume contest is scheduled and as the afternoon approaches the end of the silent auction will be called. The event officially finishes up around 3 p.m.

There will also be the coronation of the newly elected Mayor of Muttzanita, a title held by incumbent Rhythm, who was voted in at last year’s event.

“We’re happy to continue the tradition of Muttzanita,” said Ruona. “It seems to fall in line pretty well with Four Paws on The Beach and the community loves it.”