Mudd Nick Foundation is announcing a Pre-Tournament Dinner, the Annual Golf Tournament and the Dinner/Auction starting Friday, Sept. 15

The Mudd Nick Foundation has been providing meaningful learning experiences for the children of North Tillamook County since 1993. Come join us for our annual fundraising weekend events at the Manzanita Golf Course and the NCRD Building in Nehalem on Friday, September 15th & Saturday, September 16th, 2017.

FOR THE GOLFERS – Enter your own foursome or we’ll create your “DREAM TEAM” for you. This event fills up fast so don’t delay and get your registration in now!

List of events for the weekend:

Friday, September 15: Pre-Golf Tournament Dinner

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Date: Friday – September 15, 2017

Location: North County Recreation District

Address: 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, OR 97131

Saturday, September 16: Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Time: 7:00 am – 2:00 pm

Date: Saturday – September 16, 2017

Location: Manzanita Golf Course

Address: 908 Lakeview Drive, Manzanita, OR 97130

Saturday evening, September 16: Annual Dinner & Charity Auction

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Date: Saturday – September 16, 2017

Location: North County Recreation District

Address: 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, OR 97131