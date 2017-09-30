Manzanita Police Public Safety Log 9/28/17

9/10/2017
-Issued a citation for illegal
stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
-Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Bayside Gardens.
-Responded to an ordinance
violation in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted OSP, TCSO, USCG, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a search and rescue call on Neahkahnie
Mountain.
-Assisted TCSO with an animal complaint in Bayside
Gardens.
9/11/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed
in NBSP.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of shots fired in Bayside Gardens.
9/12/2017
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook
Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue
with a medical call in Wheeler.
9/13/2017
-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Took a report of fraud in Manzanita.
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.
-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook
Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue
with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
9/15/2017
-Responded to an ordinance
violation in Manzanita.
-Investigated a report of a possible burglary in Manzanita.
9/16/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed
in NBSP.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Responded to an animal welfare call on Manzanita Beach.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of harassment in Bayside Gardens.
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.
-Assisted OSP and Nehalem
Bay Fire & Rescue
with an airplane that collided with elk while landing at NBSP.
-Responded to a report of a lost dog in NBSP.