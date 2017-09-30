Manzanita Police Public Safety Log 9/28/17

9/10/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal

stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to an ordinance

violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted OSP, TCSO, USCG, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a search and rescue call on Neahkahnie

Mountain.

-Assisted TCSO with an animal complaint in Bayside

Gardens.

9/11/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed

in NBSP.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of shots fired in Bayside Gardens.

9/12/2017

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook

Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue

with a medical call in Wheeler.

9/13/2017

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Took a report of fraud in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near OWSP.

-Assisted TCSO, Tillamook

Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue

with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

9/15/2017

-Responded to an ordinance

violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a possible burglary in Manzanita.

9/16/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed

in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Responded to an animal welfare call on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of harassment in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP and Nehalem

Bay Fire & Rescue

with an airplane that collided with elk while landing at NBSP.

-Responded to a report of a lost dog in NBSP.