Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 09/14/17

08/27/2017
-Issued a citation for Driving While Suspended in Wheeler
08/28/2017
-Conducted a welfare check at a residence in Manzanita
-Issued numerous warning for camping on Ocean Rd. in Violation of City
Ordinance
08/29/2017
-Took a report of a Hit and Run that Occurred in Manzanita.
08/30/2017
-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 45/25 in Wheeler
-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 43/25 in Wheeler
08/31/2017
-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire with a reported boat capsize near Wheeler in the Nehalem River
09/01/2017
-Issued a citation for Passing in a no Passing Zone in Wheeler
-Issued a citation for Driving While Suspended in Wheeler
-Issue a citation for Driving Uninsured in Wheeler
-Assisted the TCSO with a reported Disturbance in Wheeler
-Attempted to locate Illegal Fireworks being shot off in Manzanita
09/02/2017
-Issued numerous warning for camping on Ocean Rd. in Violation of City
Ordinance
-Responded to an Animal Complaint on Beach St. in Manzanita
-Responded to a call of an animal locked in a car at Oswald West State Park
-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 41/25 in Wheeler
-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 54/30 in Nehalem
-Issued a citation for Expired Plates in Manzanita
-Issued 6 parking citations at Nehalem Bay State Park
-Arrested male in Nehalem for DUII and Resisting Arrest
9/3/2017
-Issued four citations for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in OWSP.
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call in Manzanita.
-Assisted TCSO with a MVA in Bayside Gardens.
-Investigated two reports of fireworks in Manzanita.
-Responded to a disturbance in Manzanita.
-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.
9/4/2017
-Issued a citation for blocking a disabled zone in OWSP.
-Assisted TCSO with a report of trespassing near Manzanita.
9/5/2017
-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
-Assisted TCSO with an illegal campfire on Neahkahnie Beach.
-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
9/6/2017
-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
-Investigated a report of speeding vehicles in Manzanita.
9/7/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/25) in Wheeler.
-Responded to a non-injury MVA in NBSP.
9/8/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (52/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for blocking a disabled zone in Manzanita.
-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Nehalem.
-Responded to a report of vehicles parked in a no-parking zone in Manzanita which resulted in the towing of one vehicle.
-Responded to a report of found property in Manzanita.
-Responded to a report of illegal fires and fireworks in Manzanita.
9/9/2017
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (52/30) in Nehalem.
-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in OWSP.
-Responded to an illegal fire on Manzanita Beach.