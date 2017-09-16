Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 09/14/17

08/27/2017

-Issued a citation for Driving While Suspended in Wheeler

08/28/2017

-Conducted a welfare check at a residence in Manzanita

-Issued numerous warning for camping on Ocean Rd. in Violation of City

Ordinance

08/29/2017

-Took a report of a Hit and Run that Occurred in Manzanita.

08/30/2017

-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 45/25 in Wheeler

-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 43/25 in Wheeler

08/31/2017

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire with a reported boat capsize near Wheeler in the Nehalem River

09/01/2017

-Issued a citation for Passing in a no Passing Zone in Wheeler

-Issued a citation for Driving While Suspended in Wheeler

-Issue a citation for Driving Uninsured in Wheeler

-Assisted the TCSO with a reported Disturbance in Wheeler

-Attempted to locate Illegal Fireworks being shot off in Manzanita

09/02/2017

-Issued numerous warning for camping on Ocean Rd. in Violation of City

Ordinance

-Responded to an Animal Complaint on Beach St. in Manzanita

-Responded to a call of an animal locked in a car at Oswald West State Park

-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 41/25 in Wheeler

-Issued a citation for Violation of Posted Speed 54/30 in Nehalem

-Issued a citation for Expired Plates in Manzanita

-Issued 6 parking citations at Nehalem Bay State Park

-Arrested male in Nehalem for DUII and Resisting Arrest

9/3/2017

-Issued four citations for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in OWSP.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a MVA in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated two reports of fireworks in Manzanita.

-Responded to a disturbance in Manzanita.

-Responded to a noise complaint in Manzanita.

9/4/2017

-Issued a citation for blocking a disabled zone in OWSP.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of trespassing near Manzanita.

9/5/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted TCSO with an illegal campfire on Neahkahnie Beach.

-Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

9/6/2017

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Investigated a report of speeding vehicles in Manzanita.

9/7/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to a non-injury MVA in NBSP.

9/8/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (52/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for blocking a disabled zone in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call near Nehalem.

-Responded to a report of vehicles parked in a no-parking zone in Manzanita which resulted in the towing of one vehicle.

-Responded to a report of found property in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of illegal fires and fireworks in Manzanita.

9/9/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (52/30) in Nehalem.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in OWSP.

-Responded to an illegal fire on Manzanita Beach.