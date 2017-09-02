Manzanita Police Public Safety Log – 08/31/17

8/13/2017

-Issued two citations for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with a stolen vehicle in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated a report of a suspicious person in Manzanita.

8/14/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to a report of a dangerous driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.

-Assisted OSP with a report of dead and injured birds on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a drunk driver in Bayside Gardens.

-Assisted OSP and TCSO with a report of a dangerous driver on Hwy 101 near Manzanita.

8/15/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to a request for an animal welfare check in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

8/16/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restrictions in OWSP.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Assisted OSP, ODOT, TCSO, Life Flight and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA on Hwy 101 near Wheeler.

-Responded to a liquor violation in Manzanita.

8/17/2017

-Issued a citation for driving uninsured in OWSP.

-Assisted TCSO with a road hazard in Neahkahnie.

8/18/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted parking restriction in Manzanita.

-Took two reports of theft in Manzanita.

-Took a report of lost property in Manzanita.

-Responded to a road hazard in Manzanita.

8/19/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.

-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.

-Responded to a camp fire on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in NBSP.

-Responded to illegal camping in Manzanita.

8/20/2017

-Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/30) in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for driving while suspended in NBSP.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of an illegal campsite near Nehalem.

-Responded to two reports of theft in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP and TCSO with a report of an impaired driver on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie which resulted in the arrest of a female for DUII.

-Responded to a report of fireworks in Manzanita.

8/21/2017

-Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

-Investigated a report of a dangerous driver in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of hit and run in Neahkahnie which resulted in the arrest of a male for DUII.

8/22/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

8/23/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (56/25) in Wheeler.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

8/24/2017

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.

-Investigated a report of harassment in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a noise complaint near Manzanita.

8/25/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for dog at large in Manzanita.

-Issued a citation for failure to remove dog feces from public property in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

-Arrested a male for DUII in Manzanita.

8/26/2017

-Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Issued two citations for violation of posted parking in NBSP.

-Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

-Responded to illegal camping in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of juveniles climbing on rocks along Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

-Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.

-Investigated two reports of possible shots fired in Manzanita.