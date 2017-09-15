Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Invites the Community to Celebrate with Annual BBQ and Raffle

The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council (LNWC) invites council members, partners, friends, and the public to join them at their annual BBQ to recognize their volunteers and celebrate the Council’s accomplishments. The Council is dedicated to the protection, preservation and enhancement of the Nehalem Watershed through leadership, cooperation, and education. Since 1998, volunteers from the local area have worked diligently to promote the mission of the Council, protect and restore habitat for fish and wildlife, and provide a forum for community members to be involved in local conservation efforts. The annual BBQ is a chance for everyone to celebrate the accomplishments of the Council, to thank our volunteers, and to look forward to more exciting restoration work.

LNWC’s annual BBQ is a great opportunity to learn more about the Council and meet the Board of Directors. Festivities will be held on Saturday, September 16th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Nehalem City Park, 12705 Hugo Street, Nehalem, OR, 97131. The Council will be providing food and beverages. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to LNWC@nehalemtel.net or 503-368-7424 by Thursday, September 14th to help with planning.

2017 RAFFLE. New to the event this year, the Council is raffling off a Winter Steelhead Angling Trip for Two on the North Fork Nehalem River. The trip will be guided by professional angling guide and Council Board Member, Joe Watkins. Tickets are a $5.00 donation each and only 200 are available for purchase. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and help the organization implement its mission. The prize is valued at $400.00 and is redeemable from December 15th, 2017 – March 1st, 2018. The drawing will be held at 5:00 pm during the annual BBQ on September 16th, but the winner need not be present to win. Tickets are available now by contacting the Council at LNWC@nehalemtel.net or 503-368-7424; Get yours now before they sell out!

Event Details:

• What: Annual BBQ and Celebration

• When: Saturday, September 16th, 2017

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Where: Nehalem City Park, 12705 Hugo Street, Nehalem, OR, 97131

• Who: Everyone is invited to join the Celebration

• Why: Join LNWC for this annual celebration as we recognize our volunteers, the

Council’s accomplishments, and the Nehalem Watershed!

• More: Food and beverages to be provided by the Council

• RSVP: LNWC@nehalemtel.net or 503-368-7424 by September 14th