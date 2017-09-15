Local teams hit the road for big challenges

Almost all of the Tillamook County prep teams will be spending more time on the road than at home for the next week.

Only Nestucca’s Lady Cats will be at home Thursday evening when they host Faith Bible in a Northwest League battle at 6:30 p.m.

Tillamook will be at Scappoose for volleyball Thursday, then host its first home Cowapa League game of the year when Astoria comes for a visit Tuesday evening.

The football teams at all three high schools will be on the road Friday, with Tillamook traveling to Estacada and Neah-Kah-Nie going to Warrenton.

Nestucca will also be on the road, but is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Seton Catholic in Washington on Saturday evening.

Tillamook’s cross country team will be at Lane Community College Saturday, the home course for the state championships, for the Northwest Classic Invitational meet.

Astoria will be coming to Tillamook for a volleyball showdown, while Nestucca will be going on the road to Columbia Christian.

The boys soccer team will try to get back in the win column Sept. 20 when Banks comes to town for a 6 p.m. contest.

The girls soccer team will be traveling to Banks Wednesday for a 4:15 p.m. contest.