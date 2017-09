Congratulations to Jarod Scribner and Nula Reid who have both been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program as Commended Students. Out of 1.6 million students that take qualifying assessments like the SAT/ PSAT/ NMSQT, these two students placed among the top 50,000 scorers.

Letters of commendation were awarded to Jarod and Nula this week celebrating their outstanding performance.