Home Depot’s personal shopper assists the EVCNB with material advice in the event of an emergency.

Thank you so much for joining EVCNB for the Community meeting on Saturday 9/16! We had coordinated with Home Depot to be at the meeting, sharing ideas to make your home safe during any emergency….primarily an earthquake. They were to provide prizes for several drawings.

They have agreed to provide our community with a personal shopper, a real help! They will work with you to purchase the supplies you need! After you have paid for the supplies, you can pick them up and your done! 🙂 They can also ship them to you, if you wish.

In order to provide their personal shopper, they will call you.

If you are interested in working with Home Depot’s personal shopper, please send me the best contact phone number and I will provide that inforamtion to Home Depot, they will call you directly!!

Unfortunately Home Depot was unable to attend.