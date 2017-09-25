Hoffman Gallery Presents “Earth. Water. Sky.” Show

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will host a showing of encaustic works — entitled “Earth. Water. Sky.” — by Washington artist Lara Blair throughout the month of October.

The show opens Friday, Oct. 6, with a special reception from 3 to 5 p.m. The works will remain up for viewing during regular Gallery Hours – Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 5 p.m., — through October 28, plus anytime the Center is open for other events.

Blair is a photographer who discovered years ago that encaustic wax could enhance her photographs. After much experimenting, she realized that painting satellite views of the beach with encaustic medium was extremely fulfilling. This led to a studio filled with coastal creations done on birch panels and a career as an encaustic artist.

“Earth, water, and sky are the three essentials that inspire me to create art from a bird’s eye view,” said Blair. “I was always the child craning her neck to see the world from an airplane window. So I choose to take small pieces of this beauty, using wax, oil paint and various mediums, molding them into how I see the world — one piece at a time.”

Blair lives with her husband and two daughters on forested acres in Southwest Washington and enjoys teaching in the creative environment of a project-based Camas middle school.

Her website is www.LaraBlairArt.Com.