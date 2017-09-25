The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents “Made by Fire” Raku pottery, throughout October

Raku Pottery will be featured in “Made By Fire” at the Hoffman Center Art Gallery through October.

Raku Pottery created by ceramic artists from the Hoffman Clay Studio will be featured and available for purchase at the Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery in Manzanita. Show opens October 6, 2017 from 3-5 pm and continues every Friday and Saturday from 3-5pm through October 28.

Featuring the fruits of the Hoffman Center Clay Studio June and September Raku firings, Raku pottery is created by the thrilling process of subjecting red hot ceramics to smoke. Sometimes called a happy accident because of the unpredictable results, Raku is a unique and vibrant ceramic art form.

For more information contact HoffmanCenterArtGallery@gmail. com