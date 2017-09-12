Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery joins up with SOLVE to help perform some cleanup for the cemetary

You are invited to tour the historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery while helping to beautify the site, Saturday, September 23rd. Participants will carefully collect litter and plant debris around monuments. In addition to the Sept 23 event, volunteers regularly meet every Wednesday, from 11AM-2PM, to care for mature plants and trees. This scenic site and active cemetery was officially established in 1901.

• Where: Historic Nehalem American Legion Cemetery; Necarney City Rd., Nehalem, OR.

• Directions: Turn west off Hwy 101 at Necarney City Rd.

• Meeting Spot: Parking along Necarney City Rd. Meet at Flag Pole.