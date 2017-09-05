Fire Weather Watch in effect until Thursday evening

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 601…612…664…665… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning… which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* Fire Weather Watch:

* Thunderstorms…There will be a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. The best chances appear to be Thursday morning and afternoon. The storms may start out fairly dry Wednesday, then transition to much wetter on Thursday.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty and erratic winds up to 30 mph are possible.

* Impacts…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COASTAL STRIP … NORTH OREG ON COAST

Instructions:

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

