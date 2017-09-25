The EVCNB is kicking off planning for Preparedness Fair 2018

We have a great Board meeting coming up, following our well attended Community Meeting last Saturday!! Patrick Corcoran, OSU SeaGrant coast hazards specialist and Tiffany Brown, Emergency Manager, from Clatsop County took a tour of Japan and their rebuilding progress after the Tsunami. They will update us on that progress and talk about the current earthquakes in Mexico.

We are kicking of the planning for our Preparedness Fair 2018!

Come and join us!! Everyone Welcome and encouraged to attend!

Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay

Board Meeting

Monday 9/25 3:00

Station 13