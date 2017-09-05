The EVCNB is hosting September Preparedness Month, join them for a meeting on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Pine Grove Community Center

September is Preparedness Month Meeting

Join us Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Come & Learn How to Prepare Your Home for Any Emergency!

Pine Grove

225 Laneda Avenue Manzanita

doors open at 12:30

Come and see the displays!

Jeff Rubin

Emergency Manager, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

& Vice Chair of the 2012 Oregon Resilience Implementation Report

Learn Practical Steps to Prepare Your Home

Get some ideas about Best Practices for Securing your home

Jeff is a charismatic, energetic and experienced speaker with creative, innovative and pragmatic ideas

Home Depot will join us with examples of what you will need to secure your home!

Featuring Displays

CERT, Go Bag, Prepare Your Neighborhood, Water Sanitation and Hygiene

Our community will only be fully prepared when each household and neighborhood is prepared, we have trained volunteers ready to respond, and we have drilled and practiced to verify our preparedness. Building a resilient Nehalem Bay/North County requires the involvement of the whole community – including government and agencies – working together to increase individual and community preparedness.

For more information, contact Linda Kozlowski, president@evcnb.org