The EVCNB is hosting September Preparedness Month, join them for a meeting on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Pine Grove Community Center

September is Preparedness Month Meeting
Join us Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Come & Learn How to Prepare Your Home for Any Emergency!
Pine Grove
225 Laneda Avenue Manzanita
doors open at 12:30
Come and see the displays!
Jeff Rubin
Emergency Manager, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
& Vice Chair of the 2012 Oregon Resilience Implementation Report
Learn Practical Steps to Prepare Your Home
Get some ideas about Best Practices for Securing your home
Jeff is a charismatic, energetic and experienced speaker with creative, innovative and pragmatic ideas
Home Depot will join us with examples of what you will need to secure your home!
Featuring Displays
CERT, Go Bag, Prepare Your Neighborhood, Water Sanitation and Hygiene
Our community will only be fully prepared when each household and neighborhood is prepared, we have trained volunteers ready to respond, and we have drilled and practiced to verify our preparedness. Building a resilient Nehalem Bay/North County requires the involvement of the whole community – including government and agencies – working together to increase individual and community preparedness.
For more information, contact Linda Kozlowski, president@evcnb.org