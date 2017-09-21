CSI Afterschool Program Offered

Come Solve the Crime! Investigate who stole the cookies from the cookie jar. Learn to use forensic evidence to solve the crime and discover the science behind the methods.

This program is for Youth in grades 4- 6. It will take place at the OSU Extension Service Meeting Room at 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent. The program will run Wednesdays, 3:30 -5:00 p.m. October 4th to November 8th, 2017.

The program is $50.00 and includes enrollment for the 2017/2018 4-H year. Pre- registration is required. Class size is limited so register early. Register online at bit.ly/Tillamook4-H.

Contact us at 503-842‑3433, or our website at extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook for more information.

