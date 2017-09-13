Contra Dance at the White Clover Grange Friday, Sept. 22

Greet the first day of autumn by enjoying a Contra Dance at the White Clover Grange near Mohler, Oregon.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and dancing will continue until 10:00 with recorded music. Two callers, Hope Stanton and Emily Dana, will guide you through the patterns and provide instruction during the first half hour.

This is an all-ages, no alcohol event. The $5 admission per person benefits ongoing maintenance of the Grange Hall, located at 36585 Hwy 53, about 2 miles east of Hwy 101, and landmarked by a humorous cow sculpture.