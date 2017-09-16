Community News Briefs – 09/14/17

DAILY

Thursday, Sept. 14

The North Coast Squid literary magazine is currently accepting submissions until Oct. 31, submissions are accepted for fiction, non fiction, poetry, art and photography. A young writer’s category as well. All work must be submitted electronically via the ‘submit’ button on the North Coast Squid page of the hoffmanblog.org (hoffmanblog.org/north-coast-squid) and must arrive by midnight on Oct. 31.

Friday, Sept. 15

The Mohler Co-Op is hosting their month-long fishing contest. Runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Contestants aren’t required to register, simply catch a fish anywhere in Tillamook County, bring it to the Mohler Co-Op store, get it weighed with a photo, and enter to win. First prize is a brand new rod and reel. The next 10 runners up enter a raffle for a tacklebox with a $50 gift certificate for the Wheeler Marina.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Mudd Nick Foundation Pre-Golf Tournament Dinner. Starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. at the North County Recreation District located at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. For more info or tow register, visit muddnickfoundation.org/fundraiser-mnf/

Saturday, Sept. 16

Join Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS for their last Art of Growing Oyster tour of the season and get a behind the scenes glimpse at how oysters are grown in the Pacific Northwest. This final tour features a dock walk with the Community Supported Fishery, a tour of Pacific Seafood’s boats, and concludes at the new oyster and wine bar, SOURCE. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration details at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

The Center for The Contemplative Arts is hosting SoulCollage for Women: Beyond Gratitude: The gift of blessing and being blessed with instructor Kathryn King. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes 3 p.m. Cost is $60 which includes all materials. Contact Kathryn King at 360-513-0409 for more information.

The Mudd Nick Foundation’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Manzantia Golf Course. Starts at 7 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m. at 908 Lakeview Drive in Manzantia. For more info or tow register, visit muddnickfoundation.org/fundraiser-mnf/

The Mudd Nick Foundation’s Annual Dinner and Charity Auction. Starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m. at the North County Recreation District , located at 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. For more info or tow register, visit muddnickfoundation.org/fundraiser-mnf/

Author Pauls Toutonghi is hosting a writing workshop from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Writing with Balance.” Tuition is $40 and more info is available at hoffmanblog.org.

Live music at the Sandune Pub, featuring Prollyotta. Starts at 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Pauls Toutonghi reads from his book Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family who Brought Him Home. Starts at 7 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita. The fee is $7 at the door, seating at 6:30 p.m. More info at hoffmanblog.org.

The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council (LNWC) to host annual BBQ to honor volunteers and yearly accomplishments. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nehalem City Park, located at 12705 Hugo Street in Nehaalem. Food and beverages provided.

The Tillamook County Democrats to host Health Care for ALL Oregon. Includes a screening of a new documentary film: “Now is the time, healthcare for everybody.” Refreshments will be provided, children are welcome. Starts at 6 p.m. at the Nehalem Bay State Park Meeting Hall at 34600 Gary St, in Nehalem. Remember to bring your State Parks Pass or to get a temporary free one at the entrance station.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Muttzanita in Manzanita! Starts at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring silent auction, adoptions, chuck-it contests, games, doggie presentations, and two trainers for on-hand demonstrations. A pet parade is also planned as well as the official vote for the Mayor of Muttzanita. For more information contact Meghan at 503-708-6047

Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am – Noon.

Monday, Sept. 18

The Tolovana Art Colony is hosting a presentation “Cryptocurrency: The Future of Financial Freedom.” Starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 7:30 p.m. at the Tolovana Art Colony in Cannon Beach. Learn about the revolutionary technology of the Blockchain, the history and rise of Bitcoin and how you can get involved in Bitcoin trading.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) will be hosting a Free Grant Writing Workshop on Tuesday, September 19th from 6:00 to 7:30pm in the Copeland Room at the Tillamook Public Library. This workshop will provide information to TCCC grant applicants, to assist them in preparing grant applications. Interested participants planning to attend should RVSP prior to day of workshop, to: pmbiskar@gmail.com.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Giants of Jazz concert featuring the Bryan Smith Quartet, 6:30 p.m. North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda, Manzanita. Additional show that day in Pacific City @ 12:30 PM and Tillamook @ 3:00

The Hoffman Center in Manzanita to host a Travel Photo show “Focus on Cuba” with Linda Cook, starts at 7 p.m. and more info available at hoffmanblog.org.

The North Tillamook County Library is featuring live music by Bryan Smith Quartet, starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free for anyone who wants to join.

Friday, Sept. 22

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay are offering a Ham Radio licensing class at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue Station 13 at 36375 N. Hwy 101. Starts at 4 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. Their most requested class. Taught by Bruce Maxwell and Bill Peak.

Fall Equinox Holy Day Ceremony at Wanderland Rainforest Iseum, starts at 12 p.m. and goes to 2 p.m. This Holy Day Ceremony will be lead by Pamela Tillson and gwendolyn Endicott, with a focus on Demeter (5th c. BCE) who teaches us the magic of Regeneration. For more information on Wanderland Rainforest and the Iseum see our website wanderlandrainforest.org. The ceremony begins at noon; please come a little early, rather than late. There is no charge, but donations toward the maintenance of the forest sanctuary are greatly appreciated. Questions: 503-368-6389 or Gwendolyn@nehalemtel.net

The Hoffman Center in Manzanita presents Friday Night Flicks: “The Maestro.” A fee is suggested, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Join the Oregon Department of Forestry for a cleanup along the banks of the beautiful Wilson River. Registration begins at 10:00 am at Jones Creek Day Use Area. Join us as we clean the river banks of this popular destination before the high waters of winter carry the debris to the sea. Please wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather, and bring water. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Registration is required.Sign up at solveoregon.org/get-involved/events/wilson-river-cleanup .

Sing for Love! Benefit Concert – To Benefit Those Impacted By Hurricane Harvey in Houston. All proceeds to sbpusa.com and the Oregon Humane Society (to assist with animals being brought to Oregon) When: Saturday, Sept 23, 2017, 7pm. Where: NCRD (North County Recreation District), 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, $20 suggest donation

Please bring non-perishable items which will also be donated to a local food bank

Website (Facebook Group): www.facebook.com/events/1554460137946277/

GET INVOLVED: Interested in being involved as a musician or volunteer, or want to make a donation, please email LaNicia at coastalsoulnw@gmail.com

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay are offering a Ham Radio licensing class at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue Station 13 at 36375 N. Hwy 101. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. Their most requested class. Taught by Bruce Maxwell and Bill Peak.

Monday, Sept. 25

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for the new Arch Cape tunnel, starting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arch Cape Fire Station.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Please join us on Tuesday, September 26th, 6 – 8 pm, NCRD (36155 – 9th St, Nehalem) in the fireside room. We will share the full vision on how The Love Coalition will move forward impacting our community in a positive way while helping foster a safe, loving and inclusive community. We will also begin initial planning for next January’s Martin Luther King Jr day. In the true spirit of the holiday we will be hosting a community day of service. Please rsvp to LaNicia Williams at Coastalsoulnw@gmail.com or call 425-243-3765. If you are interested, but can’t attend meeting please let me know as well.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 9am – 4pm each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Members are invited to attend the Tillamook County Pioneer Association meeting and potluck. It is to be held on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in the Lion’s building in Rockaway Beach at 268 S Anchor St. (Behind City Hall). We gather at noon and enjoy a generous potluck provided by Pioneer members at 1:00 p.m., with a meeting and entertainment to follow. We plan to honor the Lifetime members of 2017. Feel free to call Ruby at 842-4553 with any questions.

Labrynth Walk at St. Catherine’s by the Sea. Starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Located at 36335 North Highway 101, in Nehalem. More information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

Join the BCAC for another “Discovery in Stone” workshop. The workshop will be from 9am – 4pm each day at the BCAC and is open to all ages and experience levels. The class is open house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. The workshop is by donation, and feel free to bring food to share during the lunch hour.