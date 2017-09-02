Community News Briefs: 08/31/17

Thursday, Aug. 31

FACT Oregon is hosting a trip to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required, email Julie@factoregon.org for more information.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita presents Monoprinting With Clay, starts at 10 a.m., there is a fee associated with this event. More information at www.hoffmanblog.org.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents an Open Clay Studio, starts at 10 a.m., more info at hoffmanblog.org.

MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar in Manzanita presents Trivia Night. Starts at 7 p.m. Enjoy proper spirits and factoids. More information at 503-368-2447

Friday, Sept. 1

The Hoffman Center For The Arts in Manzanita hosts Open Gallery, free for anyone, starts at 3 p.m. and more info can be found at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The Hoffman Center for The Arts is hosting Beautiful Bowls Class, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Diana Crain instructing. Cost is $40 for 6 hours of instruction. Sign up by mailing your $40 check for “Bowls” to PO Box 678, Manzanita or via Paypal on the Hoffman Blog at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Saturday, Sept. 2

The Sandune Pub in Manzanita presents Karaoke From Hell. Starts at 9 p.m.

The Nehalem Bay Winery presents Live Music & Labor Day Weekend Party. Starts at 2 p.m. More information by calling 503-368-WINE

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents an Open Clay Studio, starts at 10 a.m., more info at hoffmanblog.org.

The North Tillamook County Library presents Story Hour. Free to all who wish to attend. Starts at 11 a.m. and more information can be found by calling: 503-368-6665

Sunday, Sept. 3

Labrynth Walk at St. Catherine’s by the Sea. Starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Located at 36335 North Highway 101, in Nehalem. More information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

The Nehalem Bay Winery presents Live Music & Labor Day Weekend Party. Starts at 2 p.m. More information by calling 503-368-WINE

The Hoffman Center for The Arts hosts Live Music with Russ Watson. This event is free to the public. Starts at 1 p.m., more information at www.hoffmanblog.org.

The Center for Contemplative Arts hosts a free session of Good Morning Yoga. Starts at 9:30 a.m. More info by emailing: contemplativearts.lola@gmail.com

Life Drawing in Nehalem. Starts at 10 a.m. and more info by emailing: sorrel@nehalemtel.net.

Monday, Sept. 4

The Hoffman Center For The Arts in Manzanita hosts Open Gallery, free for anyone, starts at 3 p.m. and more info can be found at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

The North Tillamook Library in Manzanita is hosting a Magazine Sale. More information at 503-368-6665

Friday, Sept. 8

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

The BCAC will once again present the Runquist Art Collection for the month of September. This is an exclusive chance to see and purchase rarely seen artwork by the Runquist brothers. Items will be available for purchase, and the family will be available to answer questions and share history about the artists. A reception will be held at the BCAC on Friday, September 8th from 5pm – 7pm free to the public and will include light refreshments.

Cannon Beach’s Cottage & Garden Tour featuring concert and reception at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall (207 North Spruce Street.) Kelsey Mousley & the Next Right Thing will ease you into a busy weekend of home tours, wine tastings, art exhibits, presentations, and more live music! Tickets to this event are $15. For more information regarding tickets or other events, contact the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 503-436-9301, email at info@cbhistory.org, or visit www.cbhistory.org/

Saturday, Sept. 9

Memorial for Jayne Magras. Join for a celebratory remembrance, everyone welcome. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Potluck. Located upstairs at the Beehive at 35870 Hwy 101, Nehalem. More info contact Lane Demoll at 503-440-1342

Cannon Beach’s Cottage & Garden Tour. A lecture on the history of Cannon Beach from Dr. Doug Deur at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall, followed by the tour of homes and gardens. Luncheon and lecture tickets are $25. Tour-goers are invited to explore the north end of Cannon Beach. Tickets for the home and garden tour are $35. In the evening a concert and reception at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall with local favorites Thistle & Rose, the cost of this is covered with admission. For more information regarding tickets or other events, contact the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 503-436-9301, email at info@cbhistory.org, or visit www.cbhistory.org/

Sunday, Sept. 10

CART’M in Manzanita is hosting a Sidewalk Sale at 11 a.m. More info by calling 503-368-7764

The final day of the Cottage & Garden tour in Cannon Beach is an English style garden tea at the Chamber Hall on Sunday, September 10. Attendees will enjoy English style tea with a presentation by gardening professional Dawn Hummel. Tickets are $20. For more information regarding tickets or other events, contact the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 503-436-9301, email at info@cbhistory.org, or visit www.cbhistory.org/

Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents Art of Aging Series: Discussing Memory Loss. Starts at 3 p.m., there is a fee associated with this event. More information at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Friday, Sept. 15

Manzanita Farmer’s Market, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the city parking lot just south of the intersection of Fifth Street and Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. More information contact 503-836-3534 or email info@manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Center for The Contemplative Arts is hosting SoulCollage for Women: Beyond Gratitude: The gift of blessing and being blessed with instructor Kathryn King. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes 3 p.m. Cost is $60 which includes all materials. Contact Kathryn King at 360-513-0409 for more information.

Pauls Toutonghi reads from his book Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family who Brought Him Home. Starts at 7 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita. The fee is $7 at the door, seating at 6:30 p.m. More info at hoffmanblog.org.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Muttzanita in Manzanita! Starts at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring silent auction, adoptions, chuck-it contests, games, doggie presentations, and two trainers for on-hand demonstrations. A pet parade is also planned as well as the official vote for the Mayor of Muttzanita. For more information contact Meghan at 503-708-6047

Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am – Noon.

Friday, Sept. 22

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay are offering a Ham Radio licensing class at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue Station 13 at 36375 N. Hwy 101. Starts at 4 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. Their most requested class. Taught by Bruce Maxwell and Bill Peak.

Saturday, Sept. 23

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay are offering a Ham Radio licensing class at the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue Station 13 at 36375 N. Hwy 101. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. Their most requested class. Taught by Bruce Maxwell and Bill Peak.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Labrynth Walk at St. Catherine’s by the Sea. Starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 5 p.m. Located at 36335 North Highway 101, in Nehalem. More information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

Saturday, Oct. 7

LNCT hosts the Fifteenth Annual Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm. Join them for live music, farm and garden tours, the last farmers market of the season, cider pressing, kids’ activities and more. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Friday, Oct. 13

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.