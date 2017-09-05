Check out the last few summer-programs from Explore Nature, oysters, kayaking and more.

Art of Growing Oysters

Join Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS for their last Art of Growing Oyster tour of the season and get a behind the scenes glimpse at how oysters are grown in the Pacific Northwest. This final tour features a dock walk with the Community Supported Fishery (www.communitysupportedfishery.com), a tour of Pacific Seafood’s boats, and concludes at the new oyster and wine bar, SOURCE (www.sourcenw.com/).

When: Saturday, September 16, 2017, 10am – 2:30pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Please be prepared to walk on uneven, wet, and/or muddy surfaces.

Registration: Registration is required. Please register online at EventBrite.Com (search Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS or enter the link www.eventbrite.com/e/art-of-growing-oysters-registration-36929257403?aff=es2). More information and registration details are also available on www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com and the Friends of Netarts Bay Facebook page.

Kayak Netarts Bay: Bay Entrance

This tour offers an easy ride, taking advantage of the last of outgoing tide toward mouth of bay. Participants will stop on the way to see the aquarium of marine life such as kelp and Dungeness crab, filtering shellfish, and aquatic vegetation that lives in the shallow waters of the cove. On our return, we’ll paddle the incoming tides past harbor seals lounging on the sand bar before heading back to the launch site.

[ Restrictions: Tweens and older are free to join this trip. People with serious medical conditions should exercise caution in joining. Anyone over 230lbs should notify us during registration to ensure we have the proper gear. ]

When: Saturday, September 23 from 8:00am – 11:30 am

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Guided by Kayak Tillamook County and Netarts WEBS. Kayaks and gear provided.

Register: Please send an email to Marcus Hinz, marc@kayaktillamook.com, and note “Kayak Netarts Bay: Bay Entrance” in the subject line. ). More information and registration details are also available on www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Kayak Netarts Bay: Bay Entrance

Visiting the sand dollar beds isn’t for the timid! No they don’t bite, but the journey to see them is no easy float. The first half of this trip takes advantage of an incoming tide, flushing participants far up into the inner bay toward to our destination. Because the NOAA tides predictions are only predictions, participants should be prepared for anything. For instance, the journey to the sand dollar beds may involve short portages and using teamwork to carry the kayaks with us. On the return trip, we will paddling against a mild incoming tidal current and potentially a Northwest wind. If you are up for a challenge, this is the trip for you.

[ Restrictions: Children under 16 yrs. and people with serious medical conditions are not allowed on this trip. Anyone over 230lbs should notify us during registration to ensure we have the proper gear. ]

When: Saturday, September 23 from 8:00am – 1:00pm

Where: Netarts Bay area. Sign up for specific location!

Details: Guided by Kayak Tillamook County and Netarts WEBS. Kayaks and gear provided.

Registration: Please send an email to Marcus Hinz, marc@kayaktillamook.com, and note “Kayak Netarts Bay: Sand Dollar” in the subject line. ). More information and registration details are also available on www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup

After you are done kayaking (or even while you are on the water), join WEBS in the statewide effort to clean our bay! SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup is scheduled for September 23, 2017. Each fall, Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and partners join with over 100 other projects across the state to pick up litter along our beaches. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS captains the cleanup from Cape Lookout to Cape Meares with a number of great partners including Tillamook County Parks, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, and Oregon State Parks. Come out and help from 10am – 1pm. Preregister at www.SOLVEOregon.org.

These WEBS hosted events are part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Explore Nature events are hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, and are meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more at www.explorenaturetillamookCoast.com.

These events are supported by Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS, Oregon Community Foundation/Salty Dog Fund, Tillamook EcoAdventures, LLC, Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery, Pacific Seafood, Community Supported Fisheries, Source, Kayak Tillamook County, Explore Nature, TPUD and Visit Tillamook Coast/Economic Development Council of Tillamook County.

WEBS is a local non-profit organization dedicated to sustaining the Netarts Bay area through education and stewardship. Learn more at www.netartsbaytoday.org.

All of WEBS community programs are free. Tax-exempt donations to Netarts Bay WEBS to enable programs like this are encouraged, but not required.

For questions or a link to the registration site, please contact Smith_Chrissy22@yahoo.com or call 541-231-8041.