The Nehalem Bay Community Emergency Response Team, CERT, will be conducting CERT Basic Training Classes on October 6, 7 & 8, 2017 at the NBF&R Station 13. The Final Exercise/Disaster Simulation will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
The CERT training includes instructions for Disaster Preparedness, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations, CERT Organization, the Incident Command System, Light Search and Rescue, Disaster Psychology and CERT and Terrorism. A select group of instructors, who are experts in these various fields, will present these training sessions. CERT trainees will participate in drills and hands-on exercises to support the learning process.
If you are interested in taking the Nehalem Bay CERT training on October 6, 7 & 8, 2017 with the Final Exercise on October 15, 2017, please contact Bill Harshbarger by email at harshbarger@nehalemtel.net or by telephone at 503-368-6716.