The Nehalem Bay Community Emergency Response Team, CERT, will be conducting CERT Basic Training Classes on October 6, 7 & 8 , 2017 at the NBF&R Station 13. The Final Exercise/Disaster Simulation will be held on Sunday, October 15 , 2017.

The CERT training includes instructions for Disaster Preparedness, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations, CERT Organization, the Incident Command System, Light Search and Rescue, Disaster Psychology and CERT and Terrorism. A select group of instructors, who are experts in these various fields, will present these training sessions. CERT trainees will participate in drills and hands-on exercises to support the learning process.

