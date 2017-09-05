What can the citizens of north Tillamook County learn from Hurricane Harvey?

Watching and analyzing the response to Hurricane Harvey has been invaluable to EVCNB members as we try to prepare our own citizens and communities for disasters. But to benefit from this watching and analyzing, WE NEED TO WRITE IT DOWN.

To do this, EVCNB volunteers receiving this message are asked to come up with between five and ten “Lessons I learned from the response to Hurricane Harvey that could be applied here in Tillamook County.”

Each lesson or observation should be written as a single declarative sentence and address a particular aspect of individual, family, government and other organizations’ preparation for, response to, and recovery (so far) from Hurricane Harvey.

Examples: (Feel free to include any of these if they are among your observations.)

Few people had emergency supplies with them when they were evacuated.

Local governments will not have enough resources ready for immediate use.

Shelters are quickly overwhelmed.

When you have complied your list, please send it to Dave Dillon at dillond@nehalemtel.net. His job will sort and sift these lessons into a single document that we can all study and learn from.

Capturing our observations right now — when they are still fresh in our minds — is critical. Our various perspectives will enhance the value of the document and its part in helping EVC accomplish its mission.



PLEASE PREPARED YOUR LIST AND SEND IT TO DAVE NO LATER THAN 5 P.M., FRIDAY, SEP. 8.

Think big, think small, but think about what you’ve seen, heard and read about the disaster in Texas and the conclusions you have come to on how we can better prepare ourselves and our community. We will use this list in our Community meeting on September 16th at 1pm a the Pine Grove!