Cameron’s Corner: Ignorance is bliss

As social media takes the modern conversative platform, for better or worse, I’m finding myself encountering something I think I might not have been able to call even as recently as six months ago.

Ok, so I’ll just be out with it. The Confederate battle flag and the Nazi Swastika are not the kinds of idolatry one should be mixing together in the United States. There, I said it, and I still can’t believe I feel the need to do so.

Look, I get it, I’ve personally explored a great portion of the Southern United States and have been to some of the biggest Civil War battlefields along the southeastern seaboard. Manassas, Bull Run, Antietam, Gettysburg, even the lesser-known Ship Island fort off the coast of Biloxi, Mississippi. One thing that I remember thinking at the time was how socially fascinating it was for countrymen to pick up arms and actually endeavor to kill one another based out of ideological differences.

Fast forward almost a decade and I found myself standing on the unassuming foundation of a true symbol of fascism. Two bricks laid together, side by side, extending over the sidewalk, street and into a parking area just across the block from where I was standing. The visual reminder of the Berlin Wall even after it was torn down still spans through the city, now a draw for tourism. I walked the munitioned ruins of the Gestapo headquarters which is now known as the “Topography of Terror,” and saw the Reichstag still standing, albeit in much better condition today than post-WW2.

These sites are where very real people died, these sites were where very real populations of people invested massive amounts of Gross Domestic Product to fight those particular ethical sets. I grew up reading, watching and listening to stories about the Nazi force taking mainland Europe and creating concentration camps to enact Adolf Hitler’s “final solution.” Or the grassy battlefield still decorated with colonial era cannons and stonewalled houses, a metal detector enthusiast’s playground with all the musket balls and bullets still littering the topsoil. At the time I hadn’t taken notice how well the inherent foliage was growing.

The point here is that by joining two of the most deplorable images together to exemplify a movement that is happening within the confines of the very country that expended that GDP resource, well, its probably not a good idea. Sure, it will definitely elicit a reaction, but perhaps the goal of a sympathetic movement to bystanders is lost with this particular modern movement when something as simple as a Google search can show the piles of innocent human bodies and mass human death on behalf of those two separate ethical mindsets.

So when neo-nazi, or a white supremacist gets punched during a TV interview its hard to show sympathy, but who am I to say anything? Ignorance is bliss right?