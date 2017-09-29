Arts and Music Storm Cannon Beach During November Festival

The Stormy Weather Arts Festival has been one of the Cannon Beach’s most popular events for over a quarter century and will celebrate its 30th anniversary November 3-5, 2017. Since its inception, the first weekend in November has been a celebration of the arts in Cannon Beach, where you can immerse yourself in the creative culture that has long been a part of this community. As in the beginning, the event still focuses on a wide range of visual and performing arts, offering the opportunity to meet artists and discuss their work, listen to local musicians, take in gallery events and experience why Cannon Beach has been recognized as one of “The 100 Best Art Towns in America.”

Over recent years, the event has grown to include

a spotlight concert showcasing accomplished or up-and-coming musicians

in the intimate setting of Cannon Beach’s Coaster Theatre Playhouse;

the Dancing in the Rain Fashion Show featuring apparel and accessories

from local and national designers; and Brews, Blues & Barbecues

where guests can sample local beers while enjoying live blues and a barbecue lunch. The festival kicks off with Friday night’s Stormy Weather Arts Benefit Cocktail & Dessert Party where guests can interact with professional jewelry artists and see some of their work. The evening also includes a silent auction

and raffle featuring Northwest travel packages.

The auction and raffle will benefit children’s art programs in Cannon

Beach including the Coaster Theatre’s Coaster Kidz Theatre Camp, the Cannon Beach Arts Association

children’s Summer Art Camp and the Sea Ranch Children’s Summer Music Camp.

The Stormy Weather Arts Festival weekend is filled with art gallery events, receptions and special guest artists. On Friday evening and all day Saturday, visitors can wander from gallery to gallery enjoying a variety of receptions and artist demonstrations and catch free live music performances

with regional musicians at indoor and outdoor venues throughout

the town as they go. This year, the foot-stomping

Americana rock band, Heels to the Hardwood, will be featured at Saturday

evening’s spotlight concert, an event sure to be a memorable performance,

in the 200-seat Coaster Theatre.

Cannon Beach is home to over a dozen art galleries

and has been named one of “The 100 Best Art Towns in America” by author John Villani in his book by the same title. Many of the galleries’ most successful national and regional artists, as well as prominent local artists, will be showcased during the festival.

For more information, call the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623.