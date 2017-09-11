Arch Cape Tunnel open house planned, Sept. 25

Work on tunnel is scheduled for this winter

A public open house for the Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project is scheduled on Monday, September 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Arch Cape Fire Station on U.S. 101 in Arch Cape. The Arch Cape Tunnel is located on U.S. 101 about five miles south of Cannon Beach in Clatsop County.

At the open house, the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the project which is scheduled for construction this winter. Oregon Department of Transportation staff will be available to talk about the project and answer questions.

The project will replace the entire tunnel lighting system within the tunnel including the lights, wiring, support systems and anchoes attached to the structure. The tunnel was opened in 1937 and lighting was last replaced in 1998.

There will be no complete closures of the tunnel during construction. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction with flaggers controlling two-way traffic. There will be no weekend lane closures.

For more information about the open house, please contact Senior Project Leader Mike Schroeder at 503-325-7222 or michael.k.schroeder@odot.state.or.us.